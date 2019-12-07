A woman and her child are in the hospital after falling beneath a tractor-trailer in the annual Sertoma Christmas Parade in Laurel on Saturday, eyewitnesses said.
Todd Ellzey, a Supertalk radio show host, said a young girl attempted to throw a piece of candy from the Myrick Panthers’ float when an incline in the road near Epic Styles Salon, at North 6th Avenue and Sawmill Road, caused her to topple from the float and roll under the truck. Her mother, identified by witnesses as Kim Schwan, quickly jumped down to rescue her. Ellzey said the two were about one foot from the truck’s axle when the two were pulled out.
Both victims are believed to be OK, parade-goers said, though the child sustained a cut on the back of her head.
Plenty of first-responder were participating in the parade, which was halted for about 15 minutes at 11 a.m., so they were quick to the scene. Shady Grove Fire and Rescue, Calhoun Fire and Rescue, Powers Fire and Rescue, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Laurel Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EmServ Ambulance personnel responded.
“It felt was kind of hard to get back into the spirit of the parade after that,” Ellzey said. “It was a very, very scary moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.