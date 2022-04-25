A Friday doubleheader turned into fewer innings than a single regulation game for the Northeast Jones Tigers (15-11), as they mercy-ruled Lanier 15-0 in Game’s 1 and 2 of the Class 4A playoffs. The bats were hot for the Tigers, and Charlee Strickland and Carson Ellis handled their business on the mound. The duo combined for 14 strikeouts over both games.
The Tigers will host Pass Christian in Round 2 beginning on Friday. The Pirates defeated Columbia in two games in Round 1. NEJ 15, Lanier 0 (3 innings) Northeast Jones piled on 10 runs in the first inning and five in the second inning to bury the Jackson team early on. As a team, the Tigers were 9-for-14 at the plate. Ty Herrington led the way with three RBIs while going 2-for-2. Kaden Padgett, Strickland and Peyton Perdue knocked in two RBIs apiece.
Ellis fanned eight batters and allowed one hit. Colin Moffett singled on the first at-bat of the game, but eight of the next nine at-bats ended in strikeouts.
NEJ 15, Lanier 0 (3 innings) Game 2 was more of the same for Northeast Jones. The Tigers built a 12-run lead in the second inning and added three more in the third. Charles Sims was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers with three RBIs. Dawson Pyror and Zac Dyess had two RBIs each. Strickland tossed a no-hitter through three innings with six strike- outs.
