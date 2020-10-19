Park vandal ID's self through social media; accused student seeks redemption
•
Over the last week, young social media users have scribbled their handles all over Downtown Laurel’s outdoor art gallery across from The Loft in a series of snowballing vandalisms.
However, Rhonda Smith, who co-founded the gallery with Bridget Smith of the Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative, is now seeking volunteers to assist one of the vandals in cleaning up after it came to her attention over the weekend. At the end of the day, she told a reporter, she wants something good to come of the situation.
Sometime over last week, one after another, vandals emulated one another by painting their social media names on the ground inside the gallery. One college student with a large following painted his name in small print, but it was legible enough that Smith visited the page to find out who he was.
“His was the easiest to find,” she said. “And we saw the video of him doing it.”
The vandal uploaded a video of himself onto a social media page, where he has tens of thousands of followers. His identity wasn’t hard to track down from there.
Smith did not want to identify the culprit, but several other sources confirmed that he is Cody Hilton. He reportedly plays on the Southeastern Baptist College baseball team and is from the coast.
A collaborative effort between the police, Hilton’s parents and the college dean agreed that the punishment should be to clean the park
Hilton told Smith and police that he didn’t realize he wasn’t supposed to paint in the park. There was reportedly a can of paint sitting nearby, and others had come and marked their names down on the concrete.
“So he’s thinking, ‘OK, I can do this,’” Smith said. “I don’t know where the paint came from. After we investigated and looked up more kids, I made a Facebook post. Two mothers contacted me.”
The mothers of kids who allegedly vandalized the gallery were angry with Smith for posting the social media handles she’d found.
“It turned into our fault,” Smith said. “It’s because there were paint cans already there. There isn’t a sign anywhere that says, ‘Feel free to make your own art.’ And it’s not art, it’s graffiti.”
But Hilton agreed to paint over the graffiti sometime in the next week.
Smith wrote on Facebook Sunday, “I am sure that even a few tourists left their signature. … Cody did not make this mess by himself … not even close … His part is less than 6 square inches. As a community, since the other guilty parties are not willing to take responsibility for the initial scrawlings, can we come together and personify grace and mercy to Cody and help him paint over and clean up the art park?”
Rhonda Breeland Smith can be found on Facebook and contacted by potential volunteers with a private message.
“You can say it was a snowball effect,” she said. “I hope to turn it into something good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.