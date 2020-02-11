In a county famous for its pines, 40-year-old Morgan Bros. makes most of ever-changing industry
Since its beginning, the City of Laurel has been recognized for its vast timber production. “Yellow Pine Capital of the World” was once Laurel’s designation and its timber resources have steadily encouraged growth and opened opportunities for incoming businesses.
Though many things have changed over time, Morgan Bros. is keeping the timber moving through Laurel.
In 1980, Allen and Steven Morgan started Morgan Bros. Contractors. Allen had been working as a landscape architect in Laurel, while Steven was building cabinets. The two teamed up, building houses and roofing, and a year later, their brother Mark joined them after graduating from Mississippi State.
“Back then, we were in the construction business and building all different types of houses. But we always had a desire to do manufacturing and shipping out,” Mark said.
The Morgan brothers tested their luck on the market with furniture, such as coffee tables and end tables.
“Steven made some raised-panel cabinet doors and a customer advised that we should take a sample of them to Columbus, because the shops there couldn’t keep enough in their stores,” Mark said. “Each shop I went in tried to give me an order and I was shocked. I called back to the shop and said, ‘I don’t know what it’s going to take, but we’re in the cabinet-door business now.’”
In the mid-1980s, a few different salesmen who sold the brothers their machinery and equipment also gave them several leads across the state.
“From there, things kept growing and growing, and opportunities started opening up,” Mark said. “God has blessed us in spite of ourselves, and He gets all the glory. The industry is changing, like every industry is changing. Labor is a huge problem, and customers are shutting down their businesses because of it.”
The next generation at Morgan Bros. wants to keep that from happening. At 28 years old, Thomas and Luke Morgan, who are cousins and the sons of Mark and Steven, respectively, have been involved in Morgan Bros. since childhood.
“Morgan Bros. is a family tradition, and it’s incredible to have 100 employees with a common goal and a common purpose,” Luke said. “I love to build things. It’s always a good challenge.”
“My first memories at Morgan Bros. are sitting at my dad’s desk making a mess, and then, through the years, I was working here in junior high and high school and slowly learning new things,” Thomas said. “I started off sweeping floors and then getting to run machines and now, after finishing college, being more involved with helping manage and run the business.”
Of all the changes in the industry, technology has progressed the most rapidly.
“We love that, and technology helps us in a major way, but we do have several machines that are 20-plus years old that do the job just as well as some of the newer machines on the market,” Mark said. “There are always pros and cons, but if a machine or piece of equipment still has some life in it, we use it until it’s unfixable.”
If Morgan Bros. can buy a machine and have it pay for itself in 12 to 24 months, it’s worth the purchase. Most Morgan Bros. employees don’t even have tape measures, because technology does all the work for them. Surprisingly, there is only one table-saw left in the entire plant.
“Our machines optimize every board that runs through them, which is incredible and cuts down on waste,” Mark said. “We try not to waste an inch of wood here. For a while, we even sold our sawdust to Masonite for boiler fuel.”
Morgan Bros. has customers all over the country — from Laurel, to Boston, to Tampa — though most of its business takes place in a 250-mile radius of the plant off 24th street.
“Our market is filled with people who have built cabinets but want to upgrade them to things they can’t build — nicer doors, drawer boxes, dove-tailed fittings and so on,” Mark said. “So we are actually in the cabinet parts business. We build everything custom. No order is created until we get it from our customer.”
Because each order is custom, Morgan Bros. does not keep track of inventory, except for the molding. A lot of the work is upper-end, which has a better architectural look. Customers want more, not less, when it comes to cabinets.
“Shaker is the most popular cabinet door trend right now,” Mark said. “When you watch different shows on HGTV, like ‘Fixer Upper’ and ‘Property Brothers,’ you can see that everyone is using this trend. It’s actually a very old style that has circled back.”
Shaker is a straight-forward and classic design. Another trend that Mark has been seeing is a rustic look, which consists of using a cypress or hickory in a way that customers can see the spots and rings in the wood. With this all-natural look, there is staining or painting involved.
“These trends usually last a few years, but it’s honestly however long HGTV or home-and-garden magazines use those specific designs,” Mark said. “When they change something, it slowly trickles down the line to everyday people. It’s crazy how they depict what trends the rest of us will use.”
Another popular item from Morgan Bros. is drawer boxes. Customers can also purchase hinges and attachments to the drawers.
“We can’t make the drawer boxes fast enough; they are really keeping us busy,” Mark said. “Our customers want us to take care of it all for them, so we have all the attachments they need.”
With close to 130 employees company wide, Morgan Bros. has 10 to 12 trucks for delivery. They go as far as Memphis, Southwest Louisiana, Pensacola, Montgomery and Alexandria, La.
“We always have a couple trucks here at the shop to start loading,” Mark said. “We are never without a truck or waiting on a truck, and I think that’s one great way we stay efficient around here.”
