Man accused of sexual battery of toddler was fishing when caught
Nathan Saul was out fishing, but it was the Jones County Sheriff’s Department that made the catch of the day on Sunday evening.
Saul, 26, who was wanted for sexual battery of a toddler, was caught at a fishing hole off Tom Windham Road in the Glade Community by Sgt. Jared Lindsey’s shift. A tip led them to his location.
Saul’s head was shaved, and he appeared much different than he did in a photo that was sent out by the JCSD and on the front page of Saturday’s edition and on Facebook. The suspect made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. Judge Sonny Saul — no relation to the suspect — set his bond at $35,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the young accuser or her family. Investigators asked for the public’s assistance in finding Nathan Saul and former girlfriend Nicole Harris, 23, who is facing the same charge.
They were charged after a 3-year-old girl told a counselor that a toy of some sort had been inserted in her private area. The youngster’s story was consistent and had details that were convincing enough for charges to be filed, Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
Saul took to Facebook to defend himself this weekend in a profane post, which read, in part: “I swear on my life I didn’t do that (B.S.) their saying I did nor would I ever even think of some s - - t like that.”
Days earlier, he’d posted some graphic sex-related material on his Facebook page, which has since disappeared.
“This is the second case in a week where a mother and a boyfriend have committed unspeakable crimes against ... children,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time. “What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators. It absolutely makes you sick to your stomach.”
Earlier last week, JCSD investigators asked the public to help find 36-year-old Donald Wayne Jordan, who is charged with two counts of sexual battery after being accused of taping two toddlers to a wall and forcing them to watch him have sex with then-girlfriend 39-year-old Hilda Ishee. He was also accused of other disturbing acts with the children, who were between ages 1 and 4 at the time, according to the affidavit. Ishee was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, but Jordan is still being sought. His last known address was the 500 block of Highway 15 South in the Glade Community.
Saul was dating Harris last year when the incident is alleged to have occurred. He was arrested by Laurel police in 2013 for statutory rape, but the District Attorney’s Office reportedly had to decline the case because the accuser wouldn’t cooperate with authorities.
"We greatly appreciate the tip that led us to the location where Bill Nathan Saul Jr. was located and arrested,” Berlin said. “His appearance was markedly different from the previous booking photo we had on file and sent out to news media and posted to social media.It just proves that you can run, but you cannot hide for long here in Jones County.”
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jordan or Harris is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). “We need your information, not your name,” JCSD officials said.
