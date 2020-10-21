An alert citizen recognized one of the Jones County Sheriff's Department’s "Most Wanted" suspects and called 911 to report his location in Laurel. Quayshawn Eugene Russell, 26, of Laurel was wanted on a bench warrant that had been issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson. Units from the Laurel Police Department and the JCSD converged on 2nd Avenue at “5 Points,” with LPD initiating the traffic stop. Russell was taken into custody while two women and a man who were also in the vehicle were released. Russell was transported by JCSD to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to be booked in on the Bench Warrant.
