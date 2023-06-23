storm

Source: insuranceclaimshelp.net

Damage caused by severe storms and tornadoes is covered under standard homeowners’ and business insurance policies, as well as the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy, according to a press release from Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

“Many people have seen damage and loss because of the severe storms that we’ve seen in the last week,” Chaney said. “Let your insurance company know the extent of the damage. If you are not staying on the property, make sure your insurance representative knows where and how to contact you.”

