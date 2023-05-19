Supervisor Johnny Burnett and his crew rolled up on a couple hundred tires that have been dumped beside the Tallahala Creek on the southeast side of a bridge on Shady Grove-Moss Road. This week, he offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s). Many of the tires appear to have been dumped in recent days, Burnett said, and he suspects that they may have come from a local tire-repair shop — possibly without the knowledge of an owner who contracts someone else to handle that job. A report was filed with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department this week, Burnett said, so it is an open case. “They’re going to wind up in the creek when it floods,” he said, swatting at mosquitoes that swarmed around them. Tires can be dumped legally at county beat barns for a small fee. If the perpetrators were to come pick up the dumped tires, they could avoid pursuit of criminal charges, Burnett said. Anyone with information on the tire-dumper is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Beat 1 barn at 601-425-5370. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
