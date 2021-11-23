A Jones County woman whose toddler tested positive for meth- amphetamine is in jail facing a felony charge.
Lindsey Smith, 26, was charged with felony child abuse and arrested at her residence on Clark Cemetery Road in the Myrick Community. She was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday morning.
She made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court that afternoon and Judge David Lyons set her bond at $5,000. An anonymous tip to Child Protective Services led to the 15-month-old child being tested for meth, and a hair-follicle test turned out positive, said Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
CPS then referred the case to the JCSD, which proceeded to pursue the criminal charge.
