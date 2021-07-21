This has to be the most graphic, disturbing case I can remember.' — JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter
After allegations that have caused even hard-bitten law enforcement officials to cringe, a Glade man is being sought and his former girlfriend is in custody.
Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, is wanted on two counts of sexual battery after he and then-girlfriend Hilda Ishee, 39, were accused of taping two toddler-age children to the wall and forcing them to watch them have sex, according to the arrest affidavits filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Jordan was accused of punching the toddlers if they looked away plus the children told authorities that they experienced other vile acts.
“This has to be the most graphic, disturbing case I can remember,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter, who has been in law enforcement for 16 years.
The case was referred to the JCSD by Child Protective Services after that agency was made aware of the allegations by the accusers, now ages 10 and 8, who are in counseling. They reported that the incidents occurred between 2014 and 2015, when they were between ages 1 and 4. The children — a boy and a girl — are connected to one of the suspects, but the specific relationship isn’t being revealed in order to help protect their identities.
Ishee is charged with two counts of felonious child abuse for “intentionally, knowingly, unlawfully and feloniously physically torturing” the children. She was charged under the “torture” subsection of the Mississippi Code on child abuse, Carter said.
Both children underwent forensic interviews with child specialists and revealed what happened to them, Carter said. Their separate allegations had corroborating details, he said.
“We don’t issue warrants on charges like these unless we know for sure,” Carter said.
It’s not unusual for children who were that young to remember incidents years later, when “something triggers that memory,” he said. Moving to another household where they feel free to speak can also free them up to speak, he said.
“The biggest thing is getting those children the help they need now,” Carter said, adding that the children are in counseling.
Ishee made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday and Judge David Lyons set her bond at $50,000.
