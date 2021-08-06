From staff reports
A suspect in a disturbing sex charge involving a toddler was in custody for a few hours before bonding out of jail on Tuesday.
Nicole Harris, 25, was on the run from local law enforcement for more than a week before she surrendered to investigators of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to a report from the JCSD.
She was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center just before 11 a.m. and posted $15,000 bond just after 7 p.m. Judge Grant Hedgepeth set her bond at her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court that afternoon.
She was wanted on charges of sexual battery and felony child abuse in a case in which she and then-boyfriend Nathan Saul, 26, are accused of assaulting a 3-year-old girl. Saul was taken into custody on July 25 and is being held in the jail on $35,000 bond on a charge of sexual battery. He is accused of inserting some sort of toy into the toddler’s private area — an allegation that he vehemently denied on Facebook before JCSD deputies found him fishing and having a drastically altered appearance from the mugshot they had distributed in seeking the public’s help finding him.
Harris was featured on the JCSD Facebook page for “Felon Friday” post and the Leader-Call provided extensive coverage of her wanted status. She is accused of being present when the toy was inserted in the toddler. Harris was also accused of putting the little girl in a cage “that the puppy sleeps in” and urinating on her when she was “being bad,” according to the affidavit.
The allegations came out in counseling sessions the toddler is undergoing, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
“We continue to work hard to build cases and arrest those who commit crimes against children in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are working closely with the Jones County District Attorney's Office on this case and others to help ensure justice for children who are among the most vulnerable in society.”
