An Ovett man who is accused of sexually abusing two toddlers was captured Tuesday night, and he made his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, was captured by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals in the Laurel Dirt Cheap parking lot around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Tiffany Moses, 41, of Ellisville was also arrested for taking Jordan there and aiding him as he tried to elude law enforcement officials, JCSD officials said.
Jordan is accused of taping two toddler-age children to the wall and forcing them to watch him and then-girlfriend Hilda Ishee, 39, have sex, according to the arrest affidavits filed by the JCSD.
Judge Sonny Saul set Jordan’s bond at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Jordan had been on the run from law enforcement since last week. He told the judge that he had been kicked out of the residence where he was staying in Ovett and that he stayed in a shelter in Laurel “the other night.” Jordan said that he worked as a self-employed carpenter but he asked for a court-appointed attorney.
When a reporter asked the suspect if he had done what he was accused of, Jordan stared straight ahead and said, “No.”
“Great job by the JCSD investigators and U.S. Marshals,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said, adding that Jordan had been the department’s No. 1 most wanted fugitive. “The investigative details are so disturbing that even seasoned JCSD investigators cringed. We greatly appreciate the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in this case. They always provide JCSD with help any time we reach out to them.”
Moses was charged with hindering prosecution and rendering aid to a criminal after dropping Jordan off at the parking lot, apparently to meet someone. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Ishee was charged with two counts of felonious child abuse for “intentionally, knowingly, unlawfully and feloniously physically torturing” the children. She was charged under the “torture” subsection of the Mississippi Code on child abuse, Carter said. Her bond was also set at $50,000 when she made her initial appearance last week.
The case was referred to the JCSD by Child Protective Services after that agency was made aware of the allegations by the accusers, now ages 10 and 8, who are in counseling.
Both children underwent forensic interviews with child specialists and revealed what happened to them, Carter said. Their separate allegations had corroborating details, he said. They reported that the incidents occurred between 2014 and 2015, when they were between ages 1 and 4. The children — a boy and a girl — are connected to one of the suspects, but the specific relationship isn’t being revealed in order to help protect their identities.
“We don’t issue warrants on charges like these unless we know for sure,” Carter said. He called it the “most graphic, disturbing case” he can remember in his 16 years of law enforcement experience.
The JCSD arrested Nathan Saul, 26, on similar charges on Sunday and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Harris, 25, is still at large wanted for sexual battery and felony child abuse.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Harris is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). “We need your information, not your name,” JCSD officials said.
