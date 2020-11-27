Four votes separate Saul, Rogers with 10 absentee ballots still out
•
The Jones County Justice Court judge runoff election is too close to call, the circuit clerk’s office reported, with 10 ballots still unaccounted for.
The results will be in sometime after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline for postmarked ballots. Currently, unofficial results show Sonny Saul leads incumbent Noel Rogers by four votes, 849 to 845. Saul and Rogers led fellow candidates on election night, with each holding around 30 percent of the vote. Neither had at least 50 percent of the vote, so a runoff was called.
The runoff election is composed of voters from Springhill/Mauldin, Matthews, Shady Grove, Pleasant Ridge, North Laurel, L.T. Ellis, Gitano and Calhoun.
Rogers took the seat as justice court judge in July when the Jones County Board of Supervisors appointed him after the departure of Judge Billie Graham, who was made chancery judge by Gov. Tate Reeves. Rogers is a private-practice attorney who grew up in Taylorsville, went to Jones County Junior College and has practiced law in Laurel for 20 years. He lives in Ellisville and serves on the board for the Salvation Army.
Saul is retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and served as the school resource officer at the Stringer Attendance Center. He was also a longtime high school football referee.
Justice court handles civil cases of up to $3,500, traffic tickets, misdemeanors and initial appearances for felonies. The salary for the job is $44,700 from the county. Justice court judges also sign search warrants.
District 3 Judge David Lyons is a retired Laurel police chief, and judges Grant Hedgepeth and Rogers are attorneys, meaning two of three justice court judges in Jones County have law degrees, though it isn’t required.
Before being appointed, Rogers was among five candidates interviewed during a special meeting, after which county board members cast their votes, with four of five going to Rogers.
Saul and minister/social worker Marian Allen were also among those interviewed; Allen was defeated on election night when she fell behind Saul and Rogers.
