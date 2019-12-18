Sandersville tornado
Buy Now

Ronnie Sims walks past his property on Willow Street in Sandersville. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

0 fatalities or serious injuries

2 businesses destroyed (Wade Services, Shuff Mauldin State Farm Insurance)

F3 rated tornado (wind speeds 158-206 mph) 

5 years ago was the last time a “long-track” tornado struck Jones County and followed similar path

11 homes destroyed

17 businesses with major damage

26-mile path of damage in Jones County, starting at Hillcrest-Moose Drive in Laurel

28 people sought shelter in the EOC “Safe Room” on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel

45 miles per hour was the speed the super cell was moving

50 homes with major damage

79 degrees was the high temperature on Monday

208 homes in the Laurel/Jones County have been surveyed and have damage

5:04 Monday evening was when the first tornado warning was issued for Jones County

5:45 was the first report that a tornado had touched down in Laurel

601-649-3535 is the number to call the Jones County Emergency Operations Center if you have storm-related damage and have not reported it to an EOC official

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.