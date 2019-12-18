0 fatalities or serious injuries
2 businesses destroyed (Wade Services, Shuff Mauldin State Farm Insurance)
F3 rated tornado (wind speeds 158-206 mph)
5 years ago was the last time a “long-track” tornado struck Jones County and followed similar path
11 homes destroyed
17 businesses with major damage
26-mile path of damage in Jones County, starting at Hillcrest-Moose Drive in Laurel
28 people sought shelter in the EOC “Safe Room” on Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel
45 miles per hour was the speed the super cell was moving
50 homes with major damage
79 degrees was the high temperature on Monday
208 homes in the Laurel/Jones County have been surveyed and have damage
5:04 Monday evening was when the first tornado warning was issued for Jones County
5:45 was the first report that a tornado had touched down in Laurel
601-649-3535 is the number to call the Jones County Emergency Operations Center if you have storm-related damage and have not reported it to an EOC official
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.