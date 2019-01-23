Supporters celebrate sanctity of life, hear sad realities, stories of hope
•
Choices Clinic representatives, along with Sheriff Alex Hodge, Mayor Johnny Magee and Rev. Luke Johnson, gathered on the courthouse steps Friday in honor of the upcoming Observation of Sanctity of Human Life Day.
Choices Clinic serves the community by empowering people to make life-affirming decisions through confidential medical services, education and emotional support while compassionately sharing Biblical truth and Christ’s love, organizers say. The team at Choices specializes in finding relevant ways to reach millennials who are facing life-altering challenges.
“We educate our clients about sexually transmitted infections and diseases, and educate them on the failure rates of different types of birth control,” said Brittany Sherman, Choices Clinic’s executive director. “Abstinence is the only 100 percent way to prevent STDs and unplanned pregnancy.”
In today’s culture and society, abstinence is not a common practice, she said.
“What we are seeing is that there are no relationship lines anymore,” Sherman said. “‘Friends’ are having sex with each other and there is often no commitment to keeping their sexual relationship between just the two of them, hence the astronomical STD rates and unplanned pregnancies. At Choices, we want to educate them and encourage their value to instill self-respect so that they see themselves as worthy of protecting their bodies.
“Ultimately, we want to share the truth of how God designed sex for a committed, marriage relationship because He created us in a way that can’t separate emotional and physical,” Sherman said.
Abortion rates have been steadily declining over recent years, but still, an average of 3,000 unborn babies’ lives are terminated every day across the country.
Mississippi has the highest rate of teen pregnancies in the United States, and one of the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases and infections. Eighty percent of abortion-minded clients choose life after seeing their baby’s ultrasound.
“My advice to parents is to have the conversation with your pre-teens, no matter how difficult,” Sherman said. “They are learning about sex in elementary and middle school, so it’s either from you or their friends. We have great resources for parents to help them talk to their kids about sex, and I would encourage them to also educate themselves about STDs and the current epidemics so that they can then be empowered to take the facts straight to their kids.”
Johnson, a Choices Clinic supporter and the interim pastor at First Baptist Church in Ellisville, shared his story of adoption to the crowd.
“On April 7, 1983, I was adopted and I was recently going through some of the items my biological mother had left with me when she gave me up and included was a handwritten letter in a Bible,” he said. “Written was, ‘As hard as it is for me to let you go, I want you to have a better life.’ This was ultimately the reason for her not having an abortion. She understood that what was inside of her was a human life, and she chose to carry to full term and chose to have me and then give me away.
“The reason for that: ‘I never want you to doubt that I love you and what I am doing, I am doing to put your interest ahead of my own.’”
Choices Clinic sees, on average, 12 new positive pregnancy tests per month. It offers mentoring for potential fathers who can also come in for appointments to meet with an advocate and discuss options. Choices officials are working on increasing awareness and programs for men. Jasper, Smith, Covington and Wayne county residents can also get help from the Choices Clinic. They are currently in need of more help to increase awareness that Choices exists in these areas.
“The first thing our community can do is pray for Choices Clinic,” Sherman said. “Our staff and volunteers are on the front lines of this ministry and it gets really heavy. Second, give financially. We are solely supported by churches and individuals in our community. We are growing rapidly, and with that, come increasing financial needs. Third, reach out to us by volunteering. We have lots of events and outreach opportunities throughout the year that we can always use more boots on the ground to help.”
The Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling legalized abortion back in January 1973. President Ronald Reagan declared an Observation of Sanctity of Human Life Day in the United States in January 1984.
Since abortion was legalized, 61 million unborn babies’ lives have been taken.
Choices Clinic is located at 115 South Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel and can be reached at 601-428-6127 or info@choiceslaurel.com. For more, visit www.friendsofccl.ms. Donations and volunteers are always needed and welcomed.
