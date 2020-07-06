Two young men were injured in a crash just before noon on Saturday, the Fourth of July. Jakeb Hosey, 20, of Laurel was in a Toyota Tacoma, attempting to cross Highway 84 East to Jeff Byrd Road when he was struck by a westbound Toyota Highlander driven by Kaleb Pitts, 20, of Waynesboro, whose 16-year-old brother was a passenger and was also injured. They had to be extricated from their vehicles by volunteer firefighters, and at least two nurses were on the scene assisting before EMServ Ambulance arrived. Hosey was transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson with a cracked vertebra, two fractures in one arm and a broken ankle, family members posted on Facebook. Kaleb Pitts had to get 17 staples and 12 stitches in his head and he was sent to a neurosurgeon in Jackson for observation, family members posted. His brother was released and OK. A family member said that one of the nurses was behind Pitts, who severed a main artery when he hit the windshield, but the nurse was there to stop the bleeding and save him. “There (were four) nurses on scene, so they had angels all around them #Godhadourboys Thank you Jesus,” Ryan Pitts posted. Volunteers from Rustin, Sandersville, M&M and Powers were among the responders, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.