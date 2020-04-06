The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and employees of the Dollar General off Highway 84 West in the Calhoun Community said a crowd of at least six people attempted to commandeer a delivery of toilet paper at the store on Monday.
An employee of the store who did not want to be identified said it looked like “a mob.”
A manager called the JCSD to assist after telling the crowd they had to leave. Several sheriff’s deputies arrived and told the people to disperse. No arrests were made.
Toilet paper and paper towels were being unloaded from one of the trucks at the store, sources said.
Grocery stores’ toilet paper supplies dwindled once again after Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive shelter-in-place order, signaling that social distancing and the banning of gatherings of more than 10 people are enforceable by law.
