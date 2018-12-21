The NORAD Santa Tracker has been tracking St. Nick for 63 years, and providing updates to boys and girls around the world on Christmas Eve.
Every year, NORADSanta.org is updated with new games, videos, music and more activities to enjoy while you watch Santa’s journey.
Google also offers its own brand of Santa tracking at santatracker.google.com, including a full range of fun games and activities on its advent calendar.
For the classic approach to Santa Claus tracking, you can call the toll-free hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) beginning at 5 a.m. Monday.
Twitter users can follow live updates from @NoradSanta on Christmas Eve, on Facebook, or on Instagram at @noradtrackssanta_official. Video updates will also be posted on YouTube.
Kids can also send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.
There are no affiliated mobile apps this year, but the website is available on mobile web browsers.
Santa’s Yuletide journey begins at 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 (but tracking isn’t available until 5 a.m.). He flies down from the North Pole beginning at the International Date Line, then travels west through Asia, down through Africa then back up through Europe before flying across the Atlantic to visit North and South America.
