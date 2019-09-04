A three-vehicle crash on 16th Avenue at 33rd Street in Laurel on Wednesday morning sent two people to hospitals, at least one of whom had serious injuries. Traffic was shut down for almost two hours so an air ambulance could land at Tractor Supply to transport one of the victims. But the helicopter apparently experienced mechanical problems. It tried to lift off at least three times, but never got much higher than nearby power lines, and eventually made an unsteady landing in the Tractor Supply parking lot and the patient was transported by ASAP Ambulance. There weren’t many details on the accident, which was called in at 9:55 a.m., Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. It appeared that the wreck started with a south-bound Chevrolet Impala that crashed into a Ford F150 pickup with a Jones County tag and caused the truck to collide with a northbound Ford E250 van with a Hinds County tag. The air ambulance was called for the unidentified driver of the pickup. One or two other patients were transported by EMServ Ambulance. Laurel police and fire worked the collision, plus there was a Department of Homeland Security officer on the scene because one of the vehicles may have been coming from the USDA Services Center, which is federal property. It was also believed that the driver of the Impala may have been suffering from a medical condition that caused the crash. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.