Two traffic stops by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel led to three suspects being arrested on five felony charges last Thursday.
Koreyon Darty, 23, of Laurel was charged with trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm after JCSD narcotics agents discovered 200 counterfeit Percocet pills in his possession along with a gun, according to a press release from the JCSD.
In that same stop, Xavier Evans, 29, of Ellisville was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Evans’ bond was set at $10,000 and Darty’s bond was set at $5,000 in their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court. They remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday morning.
JCSD narcotics agents also arrested 34-year-old Kasie Patrick in a traffic stop in the Rustin Community on Thursday. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine after agents found approximately 6.6 grams of methamphetamine in her possession, according to a press release. She made her initial appearance in court on Thursday and was released from the jail after posting $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.