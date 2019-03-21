Workplace accident kills longtime Howard’s worker
A Laurel man who had worked at Howard Industries for more than 30 years was remembered by family members as a hardworking father who was looking forward to retirement in two years.
Larry Moffett, 63, was crushed by a 6,000-pound tanker that he had been welding at the company’s facility off Pendorff Road just before 4 p.m. on Friday, family members said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, Michael D’Aquino of the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed. Laurel police also investigated and said the incident appeared to be a “tragic accident,” according to reports.
Moffett worked on tanks for the Howard’s, but he worked just as hard at home, too, son-in-law Steve Ellis said.
“His wife died while he still had three young children at home, and raised them on his own and put them all through college,” Ellis said. “He was a good man.”
Moffett planned to retire in two years, Ellis said.
Moffett remarried later in life and leaves behind his wife Sarah, six children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
— By Mark Thornton
Seminary teen killed in crash Saturday afternoon
A young woman who was once Miss Teen for Seminary was killed in a one-car crash on Saturday.
Conner Autry, 20, of Ellisville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just after noon at Crosby Road and Highway 590, not far from her home. She was a sophomore honor student at Jones College and planned to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in the fall, according to her obituary. She was crowned Miss Teen Seminary in 2015.
Her funeral was Tuesday at Ellisville Funeral Home and she was buried in Williamson Cemetery in Seminary.
It appeared that the convertible Ford Mustang she was driving was traveling along Crosby Road, hit 590 and went airborne, officials at the scene said. The car hit a tree and was cut in half, and the body was found about 30 feet away in the woods.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident. No information had been released from the JCSD about the crash, but other officials who worked the wreck provided information.
Volunteers from several departments responded along with EMServ, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall and Wayne Black of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
— By Mark Thornton
