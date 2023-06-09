lpd training

Stephon Diaz fires a gun as Sgt. Dave Grasha looks on. (Photo by Robert Clark)

Want to become a Laurel police officer? If so, get ready to train.

The LPD trains recruits for four to six weeks before they are sent off to the state academy for a 12-week program. After completing that, officers return to the LPD to ride along with a senior officer for eight to 12 weeks. After passing a final written test, they become full-time officers.

