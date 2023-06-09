Want to become a Laurel police officer? If so, get ready to train.
The LPD trains recruits for four to six weeks before they are sent off to the state academy for a 12-week program. After completing that, officers return to the LPD to ride along with a senior officer for eight to 12 weeks. After passing a final written test, they become full-time officers.
“We train our recruits to things specific to the LPD,” said Capt. Bill Sparrow, a 36-year veteran of the LPD.
Sparrow and Sgt. Dave Grasha, who has been on the force for 20 years, run the training center/shooting range for LPD.
“Bill and Dave are great at what they do and we couldn’t be luckier to have them training our officers as they have almost 60 years of experience between them,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox. “We are also lucky to have Investigator Mitch Blakeney, who volunteered to do (physical training) with our recruits to have them in shape for the academy.”
Stephen Giesler and Stephon Diaz are the two latest recruits training to become LPD officers. They both started their training around the beginning of May and are set to go to the academy in July.
“The training we have been doing makes me feel really well-prepared for what we will have to do at the academy,” Diaz said.
Giesler and Diaz begin training at 6 a.m. then start their shifts at 8 a.m.
“If you are looking to join the force, be prepared to work for it, you have to work for it if you want to succeed,” Giesler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.