Driver injured, hoppers escape unharmed when garbage truck overturns on Soso-Big Creek Road
The driver of a Jones County garbage truck was injured, but the hoppers on back were OK after the truck crashed and rolled over on Soso-Big Creek Road early Thursday afternoon.
Just after noon, emergency personnel arrived to find the truck on its side across the road.
Kaneesha Knight was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center after the truck’s wheels went off the right side of the road and flipped across the roadway with two men — Dimarcus Pruitt and Joey Langley — on the back. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Both Pruitt and Langley were uninjured and declined medical transport.
“When it came around the curve and got off the side of the road, the truck began to fishtail,” Pruitt said.
He jumped off the truck and Langley stayed on when it flipped. Langley said he had “just a bit of road rash” from the incident.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and volunteers from Hebron, Soso, Pleasant Ridge and Powers responded. EMServ Ambulance transported Knight to the hospital.
The road was closed for a short time during recovery and cleanup efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.