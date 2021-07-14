After the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call from the Sheeplo community near Petal, a suspect led deputies on a tri-county chase.
Brandon Lee Bang, 19, was arrested on the charge of felony eluding police in a motor vehicle after driving more than 20 miles through Forrest, Perry and Jones counties after failing to pull over during a traffic stop.
When the disturbance call was placed July 5, some of the parties had already left the scene, said Investigator John Tryner of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office. The disturbance call related to a civil matter regarding a property dispute. They were given Bang’s description and make of car after the incident, Tryner said.
“The deputies parked down the road after the call and the vehicle that matched the description of the disturbance call passed officers at a high rate of speed,” Tryner said.
When deputies tried to pull over Bang, he fled from the scene, and deputies chased him from Sheeplo to Ellisville. The vehicle left the roadway and got stuck in a field near the 1600 block of 29 North, Tryner said.
“He fled on foot, and deputies were able to take him into custody without incident,” Tryner said.
Although deputies chased Bang through three counties, no one was hurt, including Bang, the deputies or civilians.
“This guy was on some country roads that aren’t heavily traveled,” Tryner said. “Had this been in a high-traffic area, in the city or a residential area it could have been much worse.”
Forrest and Jones county sheriff’s deputies assisted in the chase along with Mississippi Highway Patrol. His bond was set at $30,000 by Judge Wes Curry and he is currently in the Forrest County Jail.
