A trial date has been set for two men who are charged in the brutal beating of a Waynesboro man that sparked outrage on social media.
Landon McCaa, 33, and Tomas Sion Brown, 28, are set to go to trial in Wayne County Circuit Court on Dec. 12. Judge Robert Bailey set the trial date at the suspects’ arraignment last week. McCaa is being represented by Hattiesburg attorney T. Michael Reed and Brown is being represented by Petal attorney Glenn White, a former prosecutor for Forrest and Perry counties.
Both were charged with aggravated assault in the beating of Trevor Gray, 27, at a party at McCaa’s residence in Buckatunna in the early morning hours of April 13. The unprovoked attack was captured on cellphone video and shared thousands of times on Facebook.
It shows Gray walking into the carport and smiling as a man who appears to be McCaa says something to him, then sucker-punches him. Gray went to the ground, then the perpetrator gets on top of him and hits him at least 17 more times before the video ends. Brown then reached down, as if to help him up, then punched and kicked him some more, said Sheriff Jody Ashley and the victim’s brother, Laurel attorney Cruz Gray. The victim suffered a broken jaw and went through surgery and a long recovery, which included having his mouth wired shut for six weeks.
McCaa and Brown admitted to the beating during their initial appearance, where Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman set their bond at $500,000 each. Both posted bond and were released from jail.
McCaa told the judge he attacked Gray because he was “talking about” his family, but he later found out it wasn’t true and apologized. He said he was “drinking and out of control.”
Ashley reached out to the FBI to investigate the motive of the beating after it was said that the perpetrators beat the victim because they believed he was gay. There was no solid information to support that claim. If there was evidence that was the motive, the suspects would face an enhanced sentence of up to 40 years in prison, if they are found guilty. Aggravated assault carries a maximum of 20 years.
DA Kassie Coleman did not reach out to the FBI for assistance because there was no evidence that hate was the motive in the beating.
“If there was proof, it would be presented,” she said.
Many commenters wrote the person who shot the video and those who are heard laughing in the background should face charges, too. But there’s not a law on the books to support a charge against them, Coleman said.
“Our investigation has revealed that the man who filmed the attack did nothing to incite, encourage or assist the attackers; there is also no evidence that he assisted in planning the attack,” she wrote. “He was a bystander who did not have a duty to act in defense of the victim.
“Our legislature has not mandated a duty to act/rescue when a person sees a crime or emergency occurring. While we may disagree with the motivations or morality of the decision to film the attack rather than assist the victim, we must follow the law.”
The legislature might want to consider addressing the lack of a law against that behavior, Ashley said, suggesting that it be named in honor of Trevor Gray.
Coleman said lawmakers would be “hard-pressed” to make it a crime to film an unlawful act.
“That’s our best evidence in this case,” she said of the video. “If not for the video, they could claim that it was just a drunken barfight. The video of the attack provided concrete evidence of guilt for the persons charged with aggravated assault.”
She also described scenarios in which people may not be able to intervene — such as if they have a child with them at the time — but a video could provide the evidence that’s needed to get a conviction.
“We wouldn’t want to do anything to deter that,” she said.
The laughing in the background while the beating is going on “shows depravity,” but it’s not a crime, she said.
An unidentified man from Mobile stopped the attackers and held them back while Trevor Gray made his escape.
“I appreciate him being a man and stepping forward,” Ashley said.
