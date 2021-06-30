An ex-Laurel police officer indicted on two charges had his trial in the manslaughter of a Jasper County woman delayed until 2022.
Christopher Wade Robertson's trial was rescheduled in February 2021 to July 2021, after Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Eddie Bowen’s death caused by COVID-19 complications. Now, it will be August 2022 before he stands trial for the charge after a motion of continuance was granted by Judge Stanley Storey, according to 13th Circuit Court June 24 court documents.
Additionally, on separate charges involving another incident, the trials for both Robertson and Gilbert for aggravated assault of James Barnett have yet to be set. Robertson was charged for the November 2019 shooting of 30-year-old Dominic Ann Henry, who Robertson alleged was trying to steal his wife’s car, according to
prior Leader-Call reports. Robertson claimed self-defense, but a grand jury indicted him on the charge of manslaughter in August 2020. The 2nd District grand jury argued in the indictment that Robertson “did not act in self-defense” as he shot “two or more times into the side of the vehicle.”
In a prior Leader-Call report, Henry reportedly beat on Robertson’s door before daylight, and when he went to investigate, she had gotten into his wife’s car and started driving away. When Robertson tried to stop her, she tried to run over him, and he shot and killed her, he said.
Robertson was also indicted for an aggravated assault charge with former LPD officer Gilbert. Robertson and Gilbert pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault charges. Prior Leader-Call reports state that both former officers Robertson and Gilbert were fired from LPD after a review of the body-cam video in the 2018 episode in which they chased Barnett over the county line after the latter fled a traffic checkpoint in North Laurel.
When Barnett exited the car and lay face-down after the 20 mile chase, Robertson and Gilbert are said to have beaten him, using unnecessary force.
Gilbert and Robertson were indicted by a 1st District Grand Jury for “aggravated assault while manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” saying that they both “caused and/or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to James Barnett,” in August 2020.
Robertson is being represented by Ridgeland attorney Dow Yoder. The trial will take place in Paulding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.