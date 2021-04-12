A traffic stop led to more felony drug charges for three people with criminal records for similar offenses and the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Michael Nix, 49, of Laurel and Katharyn Wilson, 46, of Waynesboro were charged with possession of a controlled substance after Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel discovered 56.1 grams of meth in their possession after they were stopped on Highway 84 East on Thursday night.
That is a large amount, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division, so the charges will be upgraded to trafficking, he said. Nix and Wilson are also on probation, so the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on them to face charges for violating the terms of their release.
The JCSD got a search warrant on the home they left, and that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Christopher Hankins of Ellisville. Narcotics agents and investigators located 7 grams of meth and a weapon in the home. Hankins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and that charge was enhanced because he was in possession of a firearm and within 1,500 feet of a school.
Hankins was arrested by JCSD earlier this year on drug and weapons charges. Because he was out on bond on those charges, his bond will be revoked and he will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center at least until the earlier charges are resolved.
“We are working hard to rid Jones County of illegal narcotics,” Driskell said. “Sheriff Joe Berlin has made it clear that we will not tolerate illegal drug activity in Jones County, and our entire team is dedicated to shutting down the dealers of these deadly, illegal narcotics.”
