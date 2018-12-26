Three Jasper County men are facing animal-cruelty charges after a sheriff’s department investigator heard what sounded like dogfighting going on at a neighbor’s house on Friday night.
Joseph Heard Buxton, 35, Joshua Lashun Satcher, 23 and Justin Jermaine Nixon, 27, were all charged with cruelty to animals and disturbing the peace and Buxton was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a Jasper County Sheriff’s Department investigator heard them across the road from his home on County Road 8 just outside of Heidelberg.
“There was just a lot of hollering, cussing and carrying on,” Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
When Investigator Daniel Gilmore went to check out what was going on, he saw a pair of pit bulldogs in a fight and the men in the yard with them, Johnson said.
“They were not in a pen or anything, but he thought they were fighting,” Johnson said. “There were injuries to the dogs and (the men) were standing around, acting like fools.”
Gilmore called deputies to assist and the three men were taken to jail, where they spent the night before bonding out. Johnson said it wasn’t a solid case for a dogfighting charge, but the trio could be charged with animal cruelty based on the condition of the dogs.
“They had old wounds and new wounds,” Johnson said.
Johnson commended Gilmore for going out of his way to check out possible criminal activity even while he was off duty.
“He does a good job,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to have him.”
