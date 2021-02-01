A trio of teenagers were taken into custody after being charged with vandalizing South Jones High School over the weekend.
Michael Gonzales, 19, Caden McCardle, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Monday morning, shortly after school officials reported the incident.
The suspects are accused of vandalizing “several classrooms” by setting papers on fire on top of a classroom desk, damaging laptops and stealing iPads, according to the report by Deputy Derick Knight
The three suspects were seen on school video surveillance after breaking in around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the report. The 16-year-old was taken to Principal Cathrine Ladner’s office by School Resource Officer Davy Lyons for questioning and the other two suspects were arrested a short time later at residences on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road, just outside the Ellisville city limits.
The school was still taking inventory of the items that were missing, the report concluded.
Charges against the two older teens were pending as the investigation was just getting under way and the 16-year-old was taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center.
