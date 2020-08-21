A pair of tropical storms churning in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend and early next week.
Rodney Parker of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center said it is too soon to tell what the impacts of the two storms will be on Mississippi. Follow up-to-the-minute coverage here.
Parker said residents should stay aware of the storms and to make preparations just in case. Sample plans can be found here.
Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to reach Category 1 status in the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, with the earliest reasonable arrival of tropical storm force winds in our area by Tuesday morning.
Tropical Depression 14 is expected to become a tropical storm by tomorrow and reach Category 1 status in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, with the earliest reasonable arrival of tropical storm force winds near our area by Monday.
Current models have Tropical Storm Laura to make landfall near Houston and the TD14 to make landfall near Mobile, Ala. However, it is still too early to tell exactly what paths the storms will take.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson has not yet scheduled any conference calls in reference to these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.