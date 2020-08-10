A truck driver died Monday afternoon when the 18-wheeler he was driving on Interstate 59 collided with a passenger vehicle, then crossed the median coming to rest in a wood line in Jones County. It is believed that the driver of the truck, who has not been identified, had a medical condition that led to the wreck, which is under investigation. The truck was traveling north, just south of the Sanford Road exit when it hit the rear of the passenger vehicle. The condition of the driver of the passenger vehicle was unknown. Southwest 1, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments, as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
