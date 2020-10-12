Merchants fire back on social media
•
A vendor believes Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults shut his operation down for political reasons; the mayor, however, says it’s just city policy.
Ellisville officials and a transient vendor selling Trump merchandise clashed late last week over city policies regarding sales tax and conducting business on a private business property. This came after Ellisville police asked the vendor to cease operation when they were found selling near the railroad tracks, which is city property. The vendor then relocated to Triple C, formerly T’s Country Store, a private property — but when a complaint was made to the city, Buckhaults was required to step in and enforce a mandate, he said.
Buckhaults said that if he had ignored the complaint from another business, he wouldn’t be doing his job. The city policy, which mirrors state policy, requires a transient vendor to apply for a permit to sell retail goods inside the city so that sales tax can be collected. The city has had multiple incidents like this over the years, but because this one is political, it’s drawn the ire of local Facebook users.
User William Cooksey uploaded a 51-second video calling out the City of Ellisville and Buckhaults for shutting down the booth.
“There’s no reason they can’t come over here and sell this stuff because some Democrat don’t like it,” he said. “That’s bullcrap.”
Attempts to reach the vendor and the Triple C owners went unreturned before press time, but the mayor did confirm that the store had given permission for the vendor to set up shop. That’s “only the first step,” Buckhaults said.
“The state puts it on a municipality to enforce this, so we take it from there,” he said. “It has to do with sales tax. We enforce it to protect our brick-and-mortar businesses, who generate sales tax.”
Buckhaults said the city told the vendor that he needs to apply for the permit through City Hall and that the vendor was given a copy of the mandate, the requirements and the necessary steps. The vendor reportedly declined.
“The first thing a vendor needs to do is find a private property,” said City Attorney Randy Laird. “Once they find that location, they’re supposed to come to City Hall and apply. That will include posting a bond and license fee, having a state tax identification number and having a municipal tax identification number. If they choose to go outside the city, they’ll have to apply with the county.”
Laird said the law for transient vendors has been around for about 50 years.
The code identifies a transient vendor as “any person who transacts transient business in this state either in one locality or by traveling from place to place in this state. The term includes a vendor who for the purposes of carrying on such business hires, leases, uses or occupies any building, structure, motor vehicle, railroad car or real property.”
Certain other types of vendors are exempt from needing permits to sell goods; those include agricultural merchants (pop-up stands selling pumpkins, for example), nonprofit organizations, wholesale trade shows, garage and rummage sales on residential property and a few others.
“A transient vendor may not transact business in any county or municipality in this state unless the vendor … has secured a license in accordance with this chapter and otherwise complied with this chapter,” the Mississippi Code states.
“They had multiple opportunities to apply through City Hall,” Buckhaults said. “It’s $250 for 90 days and can be renewed for $25. This is in all fairness to our brick-and-mortar stores who follow this. And if we’re made aware of (an unlicensed vendor) through a complaint, we have to enforce the law. We’re strictly following the mandate — not picking and choosing.”
Anyone violating the license mandate can be hit with a $500 fine. The vendor in question didn’t receive a fine but was warned, Laird said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.