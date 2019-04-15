The Jones County Board of Supervisors crossed another hurdle in securing bond money for road and bridge work across the county.
Trustmark submitted the low bid of 3.27 percent interest for the $9.275 million in bond money the county is getting and it was accepted unanimously by supervisors in their most recent meeting. The money will be paid back over 15 years, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller told the board.
In other business, supervisors unanimously agreed to allow freeport ad valorem tax exemptions for five local companies — Howard Industries, Essmueller Co., Masonite, Mid-South Industries/Thermo-Kool and Superior Manufacturing Group, Inc. The exemption prevents those companies from being taxed on existing inventory, Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority explained.
In another matter, the board approved Sheriff Alex Hodge’s budget for the third quarter of the fiscal year — $1.43 million. The department’s budget has to be approved quarterly, Miller said.
Board President Jerome Wyatt read proclamations in support of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and National Service Day.
Investigator Priscilla Breland spoke briefly about the work that the department does to help victims in the aftermath of crime. She and Deputy Shannon Koss are the JCSD’s victims’ rights advocates.
“You’re not alone, we’re here to support you,” Breland said in a message to victims.
Supervisor Barry Saul said that some equipment has been secured for the new volunteer fire department that’s planned for the Landrum Community.
Supervisors also unanimously approved the following:
• Doing work on the parking lot at Merchant Park in Ellisville;
• A seismic permit for Venture Oil & Gas, Inc., to do testing on private land in the Ovett area;
• County Engineer Ronnie Clark’s request to ask for assistance from the Pat Harrison Waterway District on projects on Walters Road (culvert replacement) and Ellisville;
• Utility permits for work on water lines on Graves Road and to replace a culvert on G Morgan Road;
• Travel for Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley and Miller to a meeting in Jackson;
• The amendment of Curtis D. Robinson Road to Curtis C. Robinson Road, which is correct;
• Making a donation to help the Junior National Young Leaders Conference Envision Program, which will send a few East Jones Elementary students to Washington, D.C. Supervisor Johnny Burnett and Saul each agreed to give $750;
• Allowing the Jones County School District’s use of the Magnolia Center for graduation day.
