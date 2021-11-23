St. John’s students donate to Glory House
To spread kindness and give back during Thanksgiving, students at St. John’s Day School trotted down to The Glory House dressed as turkeys to donate canned goods for those in need.
For the past several months leading up to the holiday, the school has focused on teaching kindness and giving to others, said St. John’s Day School Principal Lisa Ishee.
“We wanted to put application to the words kindness, loving and giving,” Ishee said. “We were going to do the canned-food drive anyway, and I just love the Turkey Trot and Thanksgiving. So I thought why don’t we actually do something and the Glory House was the first place that came to mind.”
After walking a few blocks to the The Glory House, students dropped off canned goods and heard from Glory House co-founder Hope Staples.
“We can’t thank them enough for coming over and bringing canned goods to help those who don’t have enough to eat,” Staples said. “Our food pantry is a couple of blocks away, and there are people getting food there today. We give out 900 to 1,100 grocery bags a month to families, so that’s anywhere from 4,000-5,500 people we feed a month.”
To donate, visit thegloryhouse.org.
