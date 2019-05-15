WJ siblings will graduate Nos. 5 and 6 in the class
•
Twins in the same class in school is not unique. But a pair of West Jones students — Cameron and Kaitlyn Pruitt of the Calhoun Community — might be the exception.
The fraternal twins, the children of Tanya Thrash and Bruce Pruitt, ranked Nos. 5 and 6 in the graduating class of 2019. The two, along with the rest of the graduates in Jones County schools, will walk across the stage Friday at the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard.
“At the beginning of all of this, I just wanted to be good at school, as well as prepare for college," said Cameron, who will graduate No. 5 in his class. "I did my work and was rarely absent from classes. I’m lucky that I didn’t have to try that hard, but I completed all my work and aced most of my tests and becoming a member of the Top 10 became my goal when I realized how close I was to it.”
The siblings, who are 18 years old, have plans to attend Jones College in the fall. Cameron will be majoring in General Education, while Kaitlyn's major is undecided.
“It’s kind of strange to know we’re on this list because you don’t feel any different, but you acknowledge that you did achieve this and should feel accomplished," Kaitlyn said. "We’ve shared most things, so this isn’t very different, but I’m happy to share it with Cameron."
Throughout high school, chemistry and physics were among the twins’ favorite subjects of study and both were involved in band and National Science Honor Society. Kaitlyn also was a member of the West Jones Quiz Bowl team.
“I annoy Kaitlyn, she annoys me back, but we worry and look after each other," Cameron said. "We are competitive when we are seeking out a specific achievement, and we often tease, ‘I’ll beat you’ and compare each other’s grade."
Kaitlyn chalks up the sibling rivalry to bragging rights.
"Each of us was better in a certain area in each subject, so it was always pretty even with who got the higher grades,” said Kaitlyn.
The intellectual genes don’t just apply to the twins. Cameron and Kaitlyn have an older brother named Dalton, who just graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in chemical engineering.
They also have a younger sister Morgan, who is a budding softball player. They also have two stepsisters, Abbie and Audrey Thrash, who are heavily involved in show choir at West Jones.
Tanya Thrash, a graphic artist for Headrick Outdoor Media, has enjoyed watching her children's academic progress.
“Cameron was born before Kaitlyn by two minutes and you better believe he has used that card to his advantage," she said. "They have always been close. When they were learning to walk, Kaitlyn was upset and crying when we pulled into our driveway after a long day. I carried Cameron inside first and set him down alone with the diaper bag and then went back out to get screaming Kaitlyn.
"When I came inside with her, Cameron had pulled everything out of the diaper bag trying to find Kaitlyn’s pacifier. When he found it, he stuck it in her mouth to calm her. This is one of my favorite stories and a great example of how they have been throughout their life together. If one gets something the other needs or wants, they are always happy to share with each other.”
Both seniors said they understand that graduating high school is just the first step toward adulthood.
“I’m happy with my achievement, but I know there is a difficult future ahead," Cameron said. "It’s cool that my sister and I get to experience the same achievement, as it is not the most common occurrence."
Kaitlyn added, “The thought of graduation has been a drawn-out process and just being repeatedly reminded that you graduate soon kind of numbs the different feelings toward it. But there is still the building excitement for the big day and I’m ready."
