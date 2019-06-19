Powers volunteer firefighters were involved in close calls on two emergency scenes in two days, according to a Facebook post by firefighter Lance Chancellor, so he put out this reminder: “Please slow down, move over and pay attention in crash zones!”
On Saturday morning, after a car ran off the road and ruptured a gas meter on Lower Myrick Road, a driver who was “trying to see what’s going on” crossed the double center line and almost hit a firefighter who was directing traffic, Chancellor wrote.
Fire trucks were positioned with emergency lights on, all personnel were wearing reflective vests and lane control was established at the time, Chancellor added.
“Due to training, he was alert and able to move quickly and avoid being hit,” he added. “Father’s Day might have had a different meaning for him and his family this year otherwise. Please slow down and pay attention when driving through emergency scenes!”
On Thursday just after 2 a.m., Powers volunteers were assisting on Interstate 59, near mile marker 99, at the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian. A truck, with its emergency lights on, was set up approximately a quarter-mile from the crash scene to begin slowing traffic and alerting motorists to a lane closure.
Again, a firefighter was almost struck by a vehicle that was “going too fast and apparently not paying attention,” Chancellor wrote. “Fortunately, the only casualty was one of our traffic cones, which was drug under the vehicle for a quarter-mile before the vehicle was stopped by other emergency responders and the traffic cone recovered from under the vehicle.”
