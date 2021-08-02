Three people were killed in two crashes in the Pine Belt over the weekend, according to reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
A two-vehicle crash Friday evening killed a Taylorsville woman in a car and Seminary man who was on a motorcycle.
On Friday, Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that around 6:15 p.m., it responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 49 near Walter Lott Road in Covington County. Kinsey Williamson, 24, of Taylorsville was driving a Toyota Corolla. As she attempted to cross U.S. 49 at Walter Lott Road, Jeremy Riels, 23, of Seminary, traveling north on U.S. 49 on a Yamaha motorcycle, collided with the driver’s door of the Corolla.
Riels graduated from Seminary High School in 2016 and worked in the construction industry. He had been married three years to Sierra Parker Riels. Sierra wrote on Facebook that there were not enough words to describe what she was experiencing after the loss of Jeremy.
“ He was my best friend, my soulmate, my mentor, my good example, my everything,” Sierra wrote. “There is truly no one like Jeremy.”
Visitation was Sunday and the funeral service was Monday at Sanford Missionary Baptist Church in Seminary.
Williamson was a recent graduate of the paralegal studies program at the University of Southern Mississippi and planned to continue her education in forensic science at USM.
Her funeral is today (Tuesday) at noon at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins. Her full obituary is on Page A3.
On Saturday morning, a bicyclist from North Mississippi was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 586 in Marion County, MHP reported. Troopers responded to that call around 8 a.m.
Michael Wellman, 44, of Tremont was riding his bicycle on MS 586 when he was struck by a black Toyota Camry traveling westbound. The Camry, with heavy damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle, left the scene, MHP reported. The Camry is missing the passenger-side mirror and window, and MHP is searching for the hit-and-run suspect. Wellman was pronounced dead on the scene.
That crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should contact MHP at 601-582-3529. The family of Wellman is currently raising money for funeral expenses on GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3A4Kw31.
“He was a son, a brother, a husband and a father,” said sister Loyce Davis on Wellman’s GoFundMe page. “He didn’t deserve this.”
