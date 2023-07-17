A Myrick home sustained what was described as “heavy damage” after firefighters from five departments responded to a call at 17 Nowell Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday. There were flames coming from the kitchen and living room when volunteers from M&M, Glade, Rustin, Sandersville and Powers arrived and began attacking the fire that was burning the brick, metal and wood home. While they were still battling that fire, a call to 1770 Township Road came in just after 10 p.m. and some volunteers left that scene and were joined by volunteers from Ovett and Calhoun as well as some from Wayne County who provided mutual aid. A large camper was on fire there and sustained what was described as “catastrophic damage.” There were propane tanks on that scene venting pressure, which presented a danger to firefighters and others in the area, but no injuries were reported at either scene. (Photos by Powers VFD)
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.