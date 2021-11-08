Two drivers suffered what were described as “severe injuries” after a chain-reaction three-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 last Saturday afternoon.
A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Adonijah Gaddis, 19, of Foxworth crashed into a 2017 Ford Escape driven by April Leonard, 24, of Hattiesburg causing it to crash into a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Robert Henry Jr., 19, of Purvis, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Chase Elkins said.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelt, but Gaddis and Leonard were transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A disabled vehicle in the roadway reportedly led to the crash, which occurred in the southbound lanes near Ext 78 just after 5:30 p.m.
Volunteers from Southwest, South Jones, Rustin and Moselle responded. Driver distraction was believed to be a contributing factor in the collisions, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Traffic was backed up two miles, to the Moselle exit, and slowed for an hour-and-a-half as crews worked to clear the blocked lane. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
In another incident, one driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 15 North in Stringer.
At approximately 5:54 a.m. Monday, the MHP received a report of a one-vehicle crash on MS 15 near C.R. 17. A 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Shawn McDonald, 36, of Laurel, was traveling north on MS 15 when it ran off the roadway, collided with a tree, and overturned. McDonald received severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Jeff Anderson Hospital in Meridian.
Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.
