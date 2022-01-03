A Stringer teen broke both of his legs and an arm and was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital and a Laurel man sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between pickups on Highway 15 near Moss on New Year’s Eve.
Aidan Bigbie, 18, had surgery and is currently in the ICU at Forrest General recovering from his injuries, his father Jonathan Bigbie said in a Facebook post.
Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments arrived on scene near Dollar General in the Moss Community around 3 p.m. to the report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2011 Nissan Titan driven by Wendell Powell, 39, was traveling south on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Bigbie, which crossed the southbound lane of Highway 15 from a private drive, officials said. Witnesses said the S10 was pulling onto the highway attempting to go north on Highway 15 when the southbound Nissan struck the S-10, which spun the S-10 several times in the road, said Dana Bumgardner, Jones County Fire Council public information officer.
Powell’s vehicle ran off the highway and into a tree. Bigbie was entrapped in his vehicle, and it took emergency personnel 19 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle.
Powell and Bigbie suffered severe injuries from the crash and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Bigbie was airlifted from the scene, and EMServ transported Powell.
Jasper County's Stringer and Moss volunteer fire departments responded to the incident to assist as well as Jones County Sheriff's Department. No other injuries were reported. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in I-59 rollover
Two were injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning, the Jones County Fire Council PIO reported.
Around 10:24 a.m., Southwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle crash just south of Exit 80 on Interstate 59. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle off the interstate resting on its roof, after the driver lost control and the Hyundai Sonata flipped off the roadway into the wood line.
The two occupants of the vehicle were both hurt, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate injuries. AAA Ambulance Service transported both individuals to the emergency department.
MHP and Flynt’s Towing also responded. No other injuries were reported.
