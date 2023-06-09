Two people were killed Monday night in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Highway 84 in Wayne County.
Stephen West, 46, of Richton and Stephen Walker, 66, of Waynesboro were killed in the crash, which happened at about 10:30 Monday night, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Walker, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer, was traveling east in the west-bound lanes of Highway 84 near the Dollar General in Beat 4, about seven miles from the Jones County line, when he struck a 2012 Toyota Prius, driven by West. Both men were declared dead at the scene.
A motorist who contacted the Leader-Call said he got passed by West about two minutes before the deadly crash.
“I was on a late night trip to the store when I noticed a vehicle coming right towards me on my side of the highway,” he said. “I was fortunate that it happened on a straightaway where I could see it coming from a couple hundred yards out, which gave me enough time to react.
“I laid on the horn and flashed my lights in an attempt to get the driver’s attention, but he flew right by me without ever hitting his brakes.”
MHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.
