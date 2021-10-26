Altman family adopts second son, finalizing foster experience
The Altman family waited for this day for six months, praying that the foster-care system would work swiftly and grant them a second miracle.
After adopting 3-year-old Landon Altman on April 22, Rev. Jamie and Brandi Altman, along with their three daughters, walked into Jones County Chancery Clerk’s office on Thursday morning to adopt Landon’s 2-year-old brother Logan. In the courtroom with their family and friends from Bethlehem Community Church, the proud parents took an oath and signed Logan’s birth certificate. The Altmans had fostered Landon since he was 7 days old, and when they found out his brother Logan was also available to foster, they felt a calling to foster him as well with every intention of adopting both children into their family.
The family is excited the long journey is over, but Rev. Altman said, “It’s been
well worth taking. Never thought that it would take this long, but some things are worth the wait.”
Of being able to adopt both Landon and Logan and putting an end to an almost three-year process, Mrs. Altman said she felt emotional and beyond thankful.
“Most foster parents walk out broken-hearted, battered and very exhausted,” she said, “but we are walking out blessed, and CPS has treated our family with respect.”
When the couple first thought about adopting a child to add to their brood of three girls — Sarah Grace, Anna Belle and Emma Kate — the couple prayed
and fasted for 90 days, hoping for a miracle. Then they found Landon. After fostering him for a year, the couple got a surprise — Landon’s brother Logan was available to foster as well.
Logan spent the first four months of his life in the hospital, as he was born
early, but the Altmans never left Logan’s side. Members of the church cooked the family meals for a year and supported them through the hardships, Mrs. Altman said.
“(Logan) was born 15 weeks early and had a lot of issues,” shei said. “He goes to therapy eight times a week. But when you serve someone, you fall in love with them.”
Logan was so innocent and he needed her to help him and take care of him, the proud mom said.
“I look back at the times I spent in the bathtub exhausted because he needed so much and cried 22 out of 24 hours in a day, and I just feel so thankful,” she said.
Going home with both of their sons, Rev. Altman said there is so much relief for him and his wife.
“There’s relief that it’s over, and we are just glad to know that they are ours
forever,” he said.
Mrs. Altman looked back at some advice a friend had given her through Landon’s adoption and said it took on a new meaning for her while loving and caring for Logan.
“Be as faithful in the known as God is faithful in the unknown,” she said.
“(Logan) is a miracle. He should have never made it. He was our missing piece, and we didn’t even know it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.