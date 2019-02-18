Two supervisor races that were already getting crowded made room for one more last week.
Don M. Williams filed his paperwork to run for the District 1 seat. He qualified as a Republican. Longtime incumbent Johnny Burnett has also qualified, along with Richard Baker, Toby Herrington and Harlon Mathews. All qualified as Republicans. Bobby Brady Jr. qualified as an Independent.
In District 2, Mike Strickland qualified to run as a Republican. He joined a list of Republican qualifiers that includes Chad Boykin, Mike Bush, Larry Dykes, Michael Phillips and Richy Seals. Ronnie Herrington has also qualified as an Independent. Longtime incumbent Danny Roy Spradley has not qualified to run again.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 1 to qualify. Candidates who are running under a party must fill out qualifying papers and pay $100 to run. Anyone who runs as an Independent must have at least 50 signatures for a county-wide office or 15 signatures for a district office, along with a $100 filing fee.
Primary Elections are set for Aug. 6. Winners of the primary races will meet in the November election, if there is a candidate from the opposing party or an Independent in the race.
