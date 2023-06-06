Gardner stringer

Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer with a member of their legal team after a jury was empaneled late Monday and court concluded for the day. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

PHILADELPHIA –  Jurors have been selected in Neshoba County and they will hear opening statements from attorneys on Tuesday morning in the Jones County capital murder trial of Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer, who are charged in the 2019 death of her baby Rosalee.

Jury selection took most of Monday before the 16 jurors — four of whom are alternates — were empaneled just before 4:30 p.m. The trial is expected to take two weeks, so there are four alternate jurors instead of the usual one or two. The makeup of the jury is six white men, four white women, one black woman and one Choctaw man. Alternates are two white men, one black man and one white woman. 

