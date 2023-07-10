The hiring of Daniel Johnson and Andrew Davis as police officers was approved by the Ellisville Board of Aldermen at its most recent meeting, but Davis decided not to take the job.
“When Andrew was called up to take his drug test, he informed Capt. (Billy) Ryan that he was holding out for an interview at Jones (College),” EPD Chief Bruce Russell said.
So the board rescinded the motion to hire Davis and went through with the motion to hire Johnson.
At the previous meeting, the board approved the resignation of Benjamin Waters, but he stepped down earlier than his original resignation date. With Waters leaving early and Davis declining the position, this left the EPD with a position waiting to be filled.
In other matters, the board:
- Discussed closing Court Street, Jesamine Street and Front Street for the Ellis Club’s Market on Court;
- Approved Austin Bounds’ resignation;
- Discussed complaints of overgrown vegetation on Washington Street;
- Approved Randy Strickland to take home a work truck;
- Rescinded a previous motion about an agreement on a water tank inspection contract;
- Approved the purchase of a new fire truck.
