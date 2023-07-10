Ellisville

Source: cityofellisville.com

The hiring of Daniel Johnson and Andrew Davis as police officers was approved by the Ellisville Board of Aldermen at its most recent meeting, but Davis decided not to take the job.

“When Andrew was called up to take his drug test, he informed Capt. (Billy) Ryan that he was holding out for an interview at Jones (College),” EPD Chief Bruce Russell said.

