A two-story brick home was destroyed by a fire that appeared to have started in the garage on Sunday night.
Home owner James Perry said he was awakened by “popping and crackling noises” and, when he went to investigate, found the home’s attached garage in flames and called for help.
The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to his home at 532 New Hope Road at 9:32 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they immediately began to attack the flames, but the structure was engulfed and there was a partial roof collapse.
Southwest Jones and Union volunteer fire departments also responded along with EMServ Ambulance Service. Medics treated one person for minor injuries who declined transport to the emergency room.
No one else was in the home at the time of the fire. The home sustained catastrophic damage.
— By Dana Bumgardner/PIO Jones County
Fire Council
