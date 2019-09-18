Rayner caught with images described as ‘toddler rape’
•
A Jones County sex offender who was caught with images described as “toddler rape” on his phone will be back in prison for the next decade.
Clyde Austin Rayner, 31, was ordered to serve 13 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty Monday in Jones County Circuit Court to three counts of child exploitation. Because it is a sex offense, the prison time is supposed to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release,
“I think there’s a special place in hell for people who make child pornography,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “It’s about the most evil, vile crime I can think of. People like you purchase or download it and keep them in business.”
Rayner was already on the sex offender registry when the images were discovered on his cellphone in December 2017, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin told the court. He was reporting to parole officer Carroll Windham at the MDOC when he admitted to deleting the browser history on his phone, which was a violation of the terms of his release from prison. He was convicted in 2007 of two counts of sexual abuse in cases that involved young children. Rayner was on house arrest for failure to register as a sex offender and he had to spend the rest of his sentence behind bars on that charge.
Investigators Robert Little and James Stiglet of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department used forensic software to retrieve the images that had been deleted from Rayner’s phone, Martin said. They discovered three images that had “children in sex acts with adult males,” she told the court, adding that two of the children were under 6 and one was under 10.
“This was the worst of the worst. This is some of the worst we’ve seen since the John Lowe case,” Little said at the time of the arrest. He was referring to the Soso man who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after videos of men engaged in sex with toddlers and even a baby were found on his laptop computer.
Rayner had images that were described as “toddler rape” on his phone, Little said.
“There were numerous images of child pornography,” Little said, “and he was using an alias profile to contact underage girls and trying to solicit them to send him nude photos.”
Rayner told the judge that he is married and has children.
“I’m trying to get back to them,” he said.
At the time of his arrest, Rayner told a reporter, “I didn’t do s - - t,” and when asked why he believed he was arrested, he replied, “People want me out of the house.”
In addition to the prison time, Rayner was ordered to serve five years of post-release supervision and pay court fees and fines of $3,417.50. He will also have to continue registering as a sex offender.
Rayner was facing up to 120 years in prison, if sentenced to the maximum on each charge. He decided to take a plea agreement instead of going to trial. He was represented by public defender Michael Mitchell.
When Williamson asked the standard question of whether Rayner was under the influence of any substance that would alter his state of mind, Mitchell said his client was “on prescription medication, but it helps him understand the proceedings” instead of hindering him.
“I hope you seek forgiveness,” Williamson told Rayner. “It takes a sick mind to look at this sort of thing. You’ve got a long time to think about it. I hope your children are not ever affected by things like you’re looking at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.