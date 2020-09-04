On Thursday, a section of U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County was designated as the “Tyrone Stewart Memorial Highway” in honor of the former Laurel police chief, who passed away the morning of Jan. 28, 2019.
“The City of Laurel, Jones County and all of Mississippi lost a great man and a great leader when we lost Chief Stewart,” said Commissioner Tom King of the Southern Transportation District. “Although he is no longer with us, his memory will forever be imprinted on the lives of those who had the opportunity to know him.”
Stewart was a Jones County native who worked for the Laurel Police Department and worked his way up the ranks to become deputy chief before he took on the role of chief in 2011.
The memorial highway starts at the Magnolia Road intersection, near his home, and extends southward for one mile on Highway 11. Stewart drove this section of highway for many years on his way to the LPD.
“We recognize Chief Stewart’s legacy with this memorial highway to remind every person that drives down Highway 11 of the difference he made in the city he called home,” King said.
Because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, an official dedication ceremony will be at a later date.
