The U.S. Army Extreme Truck, an example of complex engineering feats which make this monster of a truck street legal, will be in Laurel today (Saturday) through Monday.
The truck is scheduled to appear:
• Today (Saturday) and Sunday at the Laurel Gun Show at the Laurel Fairgrounds (1357 Ellisville Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
• Monday at Northeast Jones High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The truck provides a fun way to connect America with its Army and learn about life as a soldier. The vehicle exhibitors’ are knowledgeable and can explain the engineering required to build the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.