As a high school umpire, Mike Pruitt used to write a baseball rules column for the Leader-Call, often explaining why a player was out or safe.
As Mississippi Power’s Energy Efficiency Supervisor, he explains how families can save.
Heating efficiency tips from Mississippi Power:
• Seal air leaks around plumbing and lighting fixtures, light switches, windows and doors. Use weather stripping on windows and doors that don’t close tightly. Use caulk on small holes and expanding foam on larger areas
• Seal ductwork. Gaps in joints and at plenums can cause heating and cooling bills to increase by as much as 30 percent and can allow air contaminants to enter the home. Sealing with duct mastic is the best way to fix the problem permanently
• Set thermostat to 68 F or lower in the winter
• Use ceiling fans on low speed, clockwise, to force warm air from the ceiling down to the living space
• Open your blinds and curtains during daylight hours
• Set your water heater thermostat to 120 F
Look for more energy-efficiency tips
With an Arctic blast moving into the state, Pruitt offered some tips that will help keep heat in homes as residents prepare for the coldest temperatures of the winter.
“There are some easy fixes,” said Pruitt, who lived and wrote in Laurel in the late 1980s. “People have more control of their electric bill than they realize … and some of them are absolutely free. If you do a bunch of the little things, they can really add up to savings.”
Pruitt was doing one of those things himself while sitting in his Hattiesburg home and talking to a reporter on the phone.
“I’m wearing a pullover in the house, not blasting the heat,” he said, his thermostat set at 68 degrees Fahrenheit. “That’s the setting we recommend, depending on your comfort level and your budget. You can bump it up to 70, but it costs money to do that.”
No matter what kind of heating unit it has, the most efficient way to make a home comfortable is to keep the cold air out and hold the heat in, Pruitt said.
“Keep doors closed and sealed and windows sealed,” he said. “Any perforation, such as a dryer vent, is an opportunity to let cold air in.”
Mississippi Power was featured on a recent episode of Home Town, helping make an older home that Ben and Erin Napier renovated more energy efficient. But residents don’t have to possess the skills of an expert or even an experienced DIY-er to seal cracks, Pruitt said.
“It just takes a tube of caulk,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what it looks like, just fill the gaps around the windows. You can do it yourself and that will make a big difference.”
Wrapping water heaters in insulation or even a blanket and changing its thermostat setting can also yield savings, he said.
“People tend to neglect their water heaters,” Pruitt said. “If the water will burn you coming out of the faucet without you turning on some cold water, make it a little cooler. That will make a difference.”
Replace conventional bulbs with LEDs in the lights that are used most often, he said, and that will be “a tremendous savings.” Take advantage of natural heat by opening curtains and/or blinds of windows that get warm, western sun, he suggested.
Also, clean weeds and debris from around and on top of central heating/cooling units, change inside filters monthly and make sure the return air is unobstructed, Pruitt said. Also, make thermostat increases in increments of a degree or two.
Some more costly changes can also pay off, such as the addition of programmable thermostats and R-30 insulation in attics. Mississippi Power offers incentive programs for those kinds of changes, Pruitt said.
Look for more information on that and energy-efficiency tips at
